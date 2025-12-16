LG Micro RGB Evo TV Set to Redefine LCD Picture Quality at CES 2026 – The Game-Changer You Need to Know About

At CES 2026, LG’s new LG Micro RGB evo TV promises breakthrough picture quality right out of the gate — combining richer colours, sharper detail, and next-level smart features that could make it one of the most talked-about TVs of the year. Early previews reveal that this flagship LCD with LG Micro RGB technology delivers stunning colour accuracy and advanced processing, addressing long-standing LCD performance gaps and positioning itself as a serious competitor to OLED and premium LED rivals.

What is LG Micro RGB Evo?

The LG Micro RGB evo marks LG Electronics’ first flagship TV using Micro RGB technology, a cutting-edge form of RGB LED backlighting that dramatically upgrades traditional LCD performance. It replaces conventional backlights with tiny, individually controlled red, green and blue LEDs — allowing more precise colour, brightness control and contrast than standard LED or MiniLED arrays.

Powered by an upgraded α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3 with dual AI upscaling, combined with Micro Dimming Ultra’s thousands of dimming zones and LG’s intelligent webOS platform, the LG Micro RGB evo aims to deliver a vivid, immersive picture and smarter user experience than most LCD TVs today.

Why the LG Micro RGB Evo Matters & Why You Should Care

LCD TVs have long been praised for brightness but lagged behind OLED in colour richness and contrast. Enter LG Micro RGB evo, which brings OLED-like precision to LCD technology by applying tiny red, green and blue LEDs for its backlight instead of a white LED with a colour filter — giving far wider colour coverage and control.

The display has already been recognised with a CES 2026 Innovation Award, signalling strong industry confidence in its impact.

Key Features of the LG Micro RGB Evo TV

1. Ultra-Wide Colour and Accuracy

The LG Micro RGB evo achieves 100 % coverage of BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB colour gamuts — certified for the widest possible colour range most TVs can deliver.

Micro RGB technology uses separate LEDs for red, green and blue, letting each part of the image show colour more precisely than standard backlight systems.

2. AI-Powered Picture Processing

Its Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3 features “Dual Super Upscaling” — handling two types of AI upscaling at once to sharpen details without making the image look artificial.

3. Advanced Contrast and Dimming

Micro Dimming Ultra orchestrates more than a thousand local dimming zones, giving deeper contrast by carefully controlling brightness across the screen.

4. Smart Features and Personalisation

Runs on LG’s award-winning webOS, offering features like Voice ID, AI Picture/Sound Wizard and personalised home screens tailored to you.

5. Multiple Sizes to Choose From

LG’s new Micro RGB evo will be available in 100-inch, 86-inch, and 75-inch screen options, covering both cinema-style and large-room setups.

LG Micro RGB Evo vs OLED & MiniLED

Technology Colour Precision Contrast Brightness Typical Price Tier OLED Excellent Perfect blacks Moderate Premium MiniLED Good Strong Very Bright Mid-High LG Micro RGB Evo Very High (OLED-like) Better than MiniLED Very Bright Premium Data based on technology trends and certifications.

Unlike OLED, where each pixel emits its own light, the LG Micro RGB evo still uses an LCD panel but achieves richer colours and better control through its advanced RGB LED backlight system — giving a brightness advantage without sacrificing vibrancy.

What Experts are Saying Ahead of CES 2026

Tech analysts forecast 2026 will be the year of RGB TVs — as brands like Samsung, TCL and Sony bring their own versions to market alongside LG’s new lineup. These technologies aim to bridge the gap between traditional LED LCDs and geometric performance currently dominated by OLED.

When & Where You Can See It

The LG Micro RGB evo will make its global debut at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6–9, 2026, where visitors can experience the TV firsthand at LG’s showcase.

Full release dates and pricing details are expected to be announced closer to launch.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What makes LG Micro RGB better than regular LED or MiniLED TVs?

LG Micro RGB uses tiny red, green and blue LEDs as backlights instead of the usual white LED with colour filters. This results in richer colours, wider colour coverage and more precise lighting control — approaching OLED-like performance while keeping the benefits of LCD brightness.

2. Will the LG Micro RGB evo replace OLED TVs?

Not exactly. OLED still excels at deep blacks because each pixel lights up independently. The LG Micro RGB evo aims to offer a different kind of performance — combining LCD brightness and RGB colour accuracy — making it a strong choice for bright rooms and cinema content.

3. What sizes will the LG Micro RGB evo come in?

LG confirmed the flagship will launch in 100 inch, 86 inch and 75 inch versions, covering a range of large display needs.

4. What is the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3 in LG TVs?

This is LG’s latest advanced AI chip with dual AI engines that handle upscaling and picture optimisation more intelligently than previous generations, helping deliver sharper, more natural visuals.

5. How does Micro Dimming Ultra enhance picture quality?

Micro Dimming Ultra manages thousands of zones across the screen to boost contrast and reveal detail in both bright and dark areas — reducing blooming and improving clarity.

Final Take: Is the LG Micro RGB Evo Worth Watching?

If you’re into big-screen home entertainment and crave vibrant colours, advanced AI processing, and cutting-edge display tech, the LG Micro RGB evo is one of the most exciting TV innovations arriving in 2026. It represents a significant step in next-generation LCD performance — with broad colour reproduction, intelligent features and premium hardware designed to challenge traditional display boundaries.

Want the latest updates on LG Micro RGB and CES 2026 unveilings? Just ask — and I can bring you fresh info as more details roll out!