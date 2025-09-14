Samsung Galaxy S26

Why Galaxy S26 Could Finally Bring Real Magnetic (MagSafe-Style) Charging to Samsung Phones & What It Means For You

Paige Richards
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launching this Month with 5G

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launching this Month with 5G, Huge Battery & Stylus — Here’s What You Need to Know

Paige Richards
Realme 16 Pro set to debut in India

Realme 16 Pro set to debut in India on Jan 6, 2026- Here’s everything you need to know

Paige Richards
Redmi Note 15 Pro

Redmi Note 15 Pro Alert: 108 Master Pixel Edition Confirmed for India

Paige Richards
Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G Coming to India Soon

Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G Coming to India Soon — Here’s What We Know So Far

Paige Richards
Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini Launch Date

Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini Launch Date Confirmed — Here’s What You Need to Know

Paige Richards
Jolla Phone Launches in India

Jolla Phone Launches in India 2026 — Here’s What You Should Know

Paige Richards
Apple iPhone 15 in India at Rs 31,000–Rs 47,000

iPhone 15 Price Slashed! Grab Apple iPhone 15 in India at Rs 31,000–Rs 47,000

Paige Richards
Oppo Reno 15 Pro India Launch: What You Can Expect in Early 2026

Oppo Reno 15 Pro India Launch: What You Can Expect in Early 2026 — 200 MP Camera, Massive Battery & Flagship-Level Display

Paige Richards
Simone Tata, the Woman who made Lakme a Household name

Simone Tata, the Woman who made Lakme a Household name, Passes Away at 95

Paige Richards
12324 Next
About Us Contact Us Disclaimer Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions DMCA
© 2013 the Doha News • All rights reserved