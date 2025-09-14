Why Galaxy S26 Could Finally Bring Real Magnetic (MagSafe-Style) Charging to Samsung Phones & What It Means For You Paige Richards — December 10, 2025 OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launching this Month with 5G, Huge Battery & Stylus — Here’s What You Need to Know Paige Richards — December 10, 2025 Realme 16 Pro set to debut in India on Jan 6, 2026- Here’s everything you need to know Paige Richards — December 9, 2025 Redmi Note 15 Pro Alert: 108 Master Pixel Edition Confirmed for India Paige Richards — December 9, 2025 Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G Coming to India Soon — Here’s What We Know So Far Paige Richards — December 8, 2025 Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini Launch Date Confirmed — Here’s What You Need to Know Paige Richards — December 8, 2025 Jolla Phone Launches in India 2026 — Here’s What You Should Know Paige Richards — December 8, 2025 iPhone 15 Price Slashed! Grab Apple iPhone 15 in India at Rs 31,000–Rs 47,000 Paige Richards — December 8, 2025 Oppo Reno 15 Pro India Launch: What You Can Expect in Early 2026 — 200 MP Camera, Massive Battery & Flagship-Level Display Paige Richards — December 7, 2025 Simone Tata, the Woman who made Lakme a Household name, Passes Away at 95 Paige Richards — December 7, 2025 123…24 Next