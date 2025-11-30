Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament 2025: India Falls Short As Belgium Clinches Maiden Title

Yes, India’s dream of lifting the trophy at the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament ended on a heartbreaking note — they lost 1-0 to Belgium in the final, settling for silver after a hard-fought contest.

How the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament ended for India

The 2025 edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, held in Ipoh, Malaysia, promised fireworks — and delivered. In the final showdown on Sunday night, the India national men’s field hockey team fought bravely but were undone by a solitary strike from Thibeau Stockbroekx, whose 34th-minute goal was enough for Belgium national field hockey team to clinch their first ever Sultan Azlan Shah title. India’s challenge fizzled out despite getting three penalty-corner chances — none converted.

It hurts, surely — but there’s more to the story than just the final result.

Road to the final: Dominance, drama and redemption

Round-robin brilliance

India’s run to the final wasn’t easy, but they made it count. Across the league stage, they posted impressive results:

A narrow but gritty 1-0 victory over South Korea in their opener.

A close 2-3 loss to Belgium (in rainy conditions) — their only other defeat in the tournament before the final.

Wins against Malaysia and New Zealand (4-3 and 3-2 respectively) to keep their hopes alive.

Then came the grand finale of the round — a 14-3 demolition of Canada, with youngster Jugraj Singh grabbing four goals. That emphatic win cemented India’s place in the final.

With 13 points from five games, India finished second on the points table, behind Belgium — who remained unbeaten.

Final clash: Slip under pressure

On Sunday, under the Ipoh lights, Belgium seemed sharper — dominating possession, pressing India’s midfield, and forcing the Indian defence into early saves.

It took until the 34th minute for breakthrough: Stockbroekx found space in the circle and fired in the match’s only goal. Belgium took a slender 1-0 lead into halftime. India pressed hard in the second half — ramping up their circle entries, hunting for a penalty-corner or a field goal — but the Belgian defence held firm.

Despite three penalty-corner opportunities, including at key moments, India couldn’t capitalise. Their usual corner-specialists — including Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas and Sanjay — who had been reliable through the tournament, came up empty this time.

By final whistle, Belgium sealed the win, ending India’s hopes and walking off with their maiden Sultan Azlan Shah Trophy.

What this means: Silver still, but questions remain

For Belgium: The victory is historic — first Sultan Azlan Shah title, in just their second appearance. Proof that their rising hockey programme is reaping rewards.

For India: Finishing runner-up isn’t bad. The team showed glimpses of brilliance — dominance against Canada, gritty wins, resilience under pressure. But in crucial moments — final’s pressure cooker, penalty corners — they faltered.

Missing experience? With veterans rested ( like Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh ), it was down to young guns to deliver. Credit to them for hanging in there, but perhaps the lack of seasoned composure cost India.

A strong defense and midfield fightback — yet goal conversions decide matches. That remains India’s bugbear.

Takeaways & What’s next for India hockey

Penalty-corner conversion needs to sharpen up — Missed chances in tight matches are expensive. Balance of youth and experience — Having a mix of fresh energy and seasoned calm might help in high-stakes games. Mental composure matters — Finals bring pressure. Handling nerves, pressure and tactical adjustments will be key for future tournaments. Opportunity to build — Finishing second in a strong field shows promise. India can learn, grow, and aim for the top spot next time.

FAQs

Q: Who won the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament?

A: Belgium won — they beat India 1–0 in the final to claim their first-ever Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title.

Q: How did India reach the final?

A: India qualified for the final after finishing second in the round-robin stage, thanks to wins over South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand and a 14-3 thrashing of Canada. Their only league-stage defeat was a 2–3 loss to Belgium.

Q: Who scored the winning goal in the final?

A: Thibeau Stockbroekx scored for Belgium in the 34th minute — the only goal of the match.

Q: Did India miss penalty corners in the final?

A: Yes — India had three penalty-corner opportunities but failed to convert any.

Q: Where was the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament held?

A: The tournament was held at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, Malaysia.

Q: How many teams participated in 2025?

A: Six teams took part in the 2025 edition.

Q: When was the tournament played?

A: The 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup was held from November 23 to November 30.

Even though the final didn’t go India’s way, their journey was anything but dull. The 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament showed that India’s upcoming crop has hunger, skill and fire — but in elite matches, it’s the fine margins — a missed corner, a slip in defense, a moment’s hesitation — that define the champions.

Here’s hoping that the silver pain turns into gold resolve for the next time around.